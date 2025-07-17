Mohammed Siraj — India's quiet workhorse

MANCHESTER: Ever since India's tour of England began, Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has assumed national importance. Amid all the chatter on pacers' workload and an urgent need to manage them, Mohammed Siraj has quietly toiled in the whites for three back-to-back Tests. But then, it's not a surprise. Because it's what he does.

Since the beginning of 2023, the pacer has featured in 24 out of 27 long format games India has played. In terms of overs bowled, he's third in the list (only pacers) with 569.4, the most by an Indian. Australia skipper Pat Cummins (721.2 overs) and his teammate Mitchell Starc (665.1) are placed at No 1 and 2 respectively.

Ryan ten Doeschate, India's assistant coach, touched upon the issue after the team's training session in Beckenham on Thursday. "Let's first start with Siraj before we talk about Bumrah," he said. "I think we take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like that. I know he doesn't always have the returns that you expect from a fast bowler, but in terms of heart, he's like a lion and what he brings to this bowling attack, whenever he does have the ball in hand you always feel like something's going to happen."