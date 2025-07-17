With B Sai Sudharsan in waiting, pressure mounts on Karun Nair ahead of Manchester Test

MANCHESTER: The five-match Test series in England was supposed to be a platform for Karun Nair to announce his return to the format that he once took by storm with his unbeaten triple century only in his third match.

Back in the India Tests set up after a long hiatus of eight years, the 33-year-old batter has accumulated runs in heaps in domestic cricket during his time away from the national team, which eventually forced the selectors to include him in the squad. The below-par returns in six innings of three Tests, however, has brought his place in the playing XI under scanner with several former cricketers want him to be replaced by Tamil Nadu's promising left-hand batter B Sai Sudharsan, who played the opening Test along Nair scoring a duck and 30 in the two innings.

It's not that Nair, who played last two domestic seasons with Vidarbha before deciding to move back to Karnataka, was looking out of place in the ongoing rubber. Except for the first innings where a stunner from Ollie Pope at short extra cover ended his much-anticipated comeback after only four balls for a nought, Nair got the starts in every match but he couldn't convert them to leave an impact. He has scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83 so far in the series. What adds to Nair's woes is the fact that he is the only top four batter from either side not to score a half-century in the series. His lack of runs raised more eyebrows with the first two matches being played on a wicket conducive for batting.