After Edgbaston, Old Trafford challenge awaits Shubman Gill and Co

Besides, their most dependable batter Joe Root, who has scored 253 runs so far in the series with a century at Lord's, has an outstanding record at the venue. He has played 11 matches here scoring 978 runs at an average of 65.20, which is quite high in comparison to his career average of 50.80. He has scored a century and seven fifties at Old Trafford. Given his close affinity with the venue, it will be a big task for India bowlers to stop him from piling on the runs and running away with the game.

Gill had downplayed the talks regarding India's no-win record ahead of the second Test in Edgbaston. He, in fact, led by example creating a bucketful of records to help his team register a series-levelling victory. The India captain later termed the win as one of his happiest memories. "This is something that I would cherish for the rest of my life; probably whenever I would retire, I think this would be one of my happiest memories," Gill had said in a video shared by Indian cricket board (BCCI).

The twin failures at Lord's for Gill meant his team fell short by a small margin in the third Test conceding ground to the opponents. Despite the ordinary show with the willow where he could score only 16 and 6 in the two innings, the 25-year-old from Punjab remains the leading scorer of the series with 607 runs to his credit. He needs to step up once again as he did in the second Test to make sure England do not run away with a win and series in their so-called stronghold Old Trafford.