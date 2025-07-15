India fail to hold the fourth

LONDON: The loss at the Lord's Cricket Ground brought to fore a serious problem ailing Indian cricket. Be it defending or chasing targets, India have quite often squandered the advantage to concede the match in fourth innings.

Chasing 193 against hosts England in the third Test was never going to be easy but it definitely was not an improbable task. One good first session could have tilted the match in India's favour but batters apparently succumbed under pressure to hand Ben Stokes-led England a famous win at the home of cricket.

Only a few days ago, India were in a commanding position when they lost wickets in heaps in both the innings to allow England make a comeback and win the match. In Leeds, they were cruising at 430/3 riding on three centuries from their batters but then went on to lose seven wickets for 31 runs to be bowled out for 471. The next innings was no different as Shubman Gill's team lost seven wickets for 77 runs to get bundled out for 364. The target of 371, however, was not easy but this time the bowlers failed to click and the dropped catches didn't help the team's cause either as England won the match by five wickets.