Lord's Test: Jadeja's gallant fifty goes in vain as India slump to 22-run defeat

LONDON: The sellout Lord's crowd thundered and bellowed every ball defended by the Indian tail and every single Ravindra Jadeja took. A riveting session of Test cricket was on. The first session belonged to England. Four wickets fell and India were reeling at 112 for eight. In came Jasprit Bumrah, known for his bowling exploits. India's hopes were almost shattered. Then the rearguard action began.

Jadeja was batting to steer India over that elusive victory target of 193 set by England on Sunday. No one would have thought the match would stretch beyond tea. But it did. In the end, Bumrah played 54 balls for five runs and later Mohammed Siraj played 30 balls and bridged the gap to just 22 runs. And just when hopes glistened and danced in the distance in the afternoon sun, Siraj got out. The two along with Jadeja batted for more than two-and-a-half hours. Lord's, the home of cricket, couldn't have asked for more.

Test cricket is all about winning sessions. One cannot stop striving for more until the match is over. A team cannot afford to lose the grip over a contest, no matter how dominant they have been, as one slip-up can cost them the match.

That reality must have hit the England camp hard on Monday even if they had finally won the match to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Ben Stokes and Co on the fifth and final day of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground did exceedingly well to floor India in the morning session. Reeling at 112/8 and with two more sessions remaining, India was all but out of the match. They still needed 81 to cross the line with Ravindra Jadeja the only recognised batter at the crease.

The Saurashtra all-rounder, however, had different plans as he along with tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj came up with stiff resistance to take the game to the last session. An unfortunate dismissal of Siraj ended the resistance as India fell short by 23 runs but Jadeja's heroics with valuable support from Siraj and Bumrah made sure they didn't go down without a fight.

The morning session was always going to be crucial when the India batters KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant took the field. With India still needing 135 to win, the most successful Indian pair on English soil in the longest format of the game had to see off the incisive spells from captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who replaced Brydon Carse, the home team's most successful bowler on the penultimate day, from the Pavilion End to join his captain.