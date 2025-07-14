‘One fifty partnership could’ve changed it’: Shubman Gill on India’s 22-run loss against England

Following India’s narrow 22-run defeat to England in the third Test at Lord’s, captain Shubman Gill said he was extremely proud of the fight his team showed.
However, he admitted that just one fifty-run partnership could have changed the course of the game. Gill also rued Rishabh Pant’s run out in the first innings, saying it proved costly.
“We could have had a 70 to 80-run lead, and may not have had to chase nearly 200 on a tricky fifth-day track,” he said.
Ravindra Jadeja’s gritty unbeaten 61 off 181 balls went in vain as India, chasing 193, were bowled out for 170 in the final session of the match. At 112-8, Jadeja fought gamely with support from Jasprit Bumrah (5 off 54) and Mohammed Siraj (4 off 30), taking the contest deep in what turned out to be a classic Test finish.
India’s top order had collectively failed, and the visitors eventually fell short, handing England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The collapse was engineered by England’s pace trio - Jofra Archer (3/55), Ben Stokes (3/48), and Brydon Carse (2/30).
“Extremely proud. It was as close a Test match as it can get - played over five days and came down to the last session,” Gill said at the post-match interview.
“I was pretty confident of our chances with plenty of batting left. We needed a couple of 50-run partnerships but we weren’t able to get that.”
On the other side, England skipper Ben Stokes was ecstatic and said he would cherish the role he played in sealing the memorable win.
When asked how deep he had to dig, Stokes said: “I’ve taken myself to some pretty dark places, but if bowling your country to a Test match win doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what does.”
Stokes was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance- five wickets (three in the second innings), scores of 44 and 33, and a direct-hit run out of Rishabh Pant. Despite his ongoing physical strain, he bowled long spells of 9 and 10 overs in the pre- and post-lunch sessions on the final day, underlining his commitment to the team.
'No major injury': Gill on Pant
Earlier in the match, Pant suffered a blow to his left index finger during the second session on Day One and briefly left the field. After the game, Gill expressed confidence that Pant would be fit for the fourth Test in Manchester, as scans had ruled out any serious injury.
"Rishabh went for scans. There is no major injury so he should be fine for fourth Test in Manchester," Gill said.
Meanwhile, England suffered a setback with young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of the remainder of the series after fracturing his finger during the match. The 21-year-old is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week.
(With inputs from PTI)