How England skipper Ben Stokes came back fitter from a big hamstring surgery

LONDON: AT one point of time in the second session, a visibly tired Ben Stokes wanted to keep going because his mind wanted him to. So, he raised his right index finger to Jofra Archer. Archer was fresh but the England captain wanted one one more over. But the urge to keep going and the mental capacity to put his already overworked, abused body on the line meant he came on for more over. A few more effort balls into a lifeless, dead surface. 135kph plus delivery, delivery after delivery, completely ignoring the build up of lactic acid in his legs.

Think of a body part and Stokes probably has an MRI of it back home. He had to stop bowling. He had to manage his fitness. He had to say no to lucrative IPL contracts. Post surgery after a hamstring tear against New Zealand last last year, he said no to alcohol.

Speaking on the Untapped podcast, the England red-ball captain, had said: "After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it, after the initial adrenaline had stopped, thinking: ‘How has this happened? We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part? It wouldn’t have helped.

"Then I was like: ‘OK, I need to start changing what I do.’ I don’t think I’ll ever be completely sober but I’ve not had a drink since 2 January... It’s just getting harder to do everything. Hence why now I feel like I have to work so much harder away from the field, in the gym and all that kind of stuff to just give me the best chance of being out there to perform. But I’ll keep going as long as I possibly can.”