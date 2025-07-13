India in England: 14 wickets fall on Day 4 as Lord's braces for thrilling finish

Akash Deep joined the party soon, as he had counter-attacking Harry Brook to break the back of England's batting by lunch. All hopes rested on their most experienced batter Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes and they saw off a difficult period to add 67 runs for the fourth wicket as the hosts crossed the 150-run mark.



When it looked like things had started settling down, Root attempted a sweep only to regret it later as Washington Sundar castled him behind the pads. That wicket changed the course of the match for Stokes and Co as they lost the remaining five wickets for only 38 runs to get bowled out for 192 in 62.1 overs. The Tamil Nadu spinner scalped four while Bumrah and Siraj walked away with two wickets each. India bowlers overall claimed 12 bowled dismissals in the match, their highest in men's Tests and the most by any team in men's Tests since 1955



Having watched and later experienced Bumrah's spell from the Nursery End, Stokes employed the same tactics to extract the uneven bounce from the deteriorating Lord's strip. And who else than Jofra Archer can fetch him the desired results. Agree it was not the best of the balls but the back of length delivery was enough to cramp India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for room as the ball ballooned to the wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for a simple catch. Jaiswal's twin failure in the contest - he made 13 in the first innings before getting out for a nought on Sunday - meant Rahul was joined by his former Karnataka teammate Karun Nair in the middle with the scoreboard reading 5/1 inside two overs.But as was the case with England innings, the pitch was not playing easy. A Brydon Carse's delivery nipped back a little and stayed low, trapping Nair in front of the wickets. Gill was the next to go before night watchman Akash Deep's wicket ended the day's play.