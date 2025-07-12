Break even: Centurion Rahul; Pant, Jadeja keep India in contention

LONDON: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant did exactly what the situation demanded. They batted together for more than 32 overs - 194 balls to be precise - adding 141 runs for the fourth wicket to keep England bowlers at bay in the third Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

They started cautiously as they stitched together an unbroken 38-run partnership from 59 balls at stumps on Day 2. For India to get closer to England's first innings total of 387, the duo needed to see off the morning session on Saturday and they almost did that. Remarkably enough, this all was done with the wicketkeeper-batter Pant still feeling the pain in his left index finger, which he hurt on the opening day and walked off the field only to return with a willow in his hand.

Unlike their English counterparts, the duo made sure they did not go into shell and it all began with the first ball of Day 3. Jofra Archer, starting the proceedings for the hosts from the Pavilion End, sent one down the leg which was guided for a four by Pant. If the first boundary was assumingly a gift from the pacer, the second one, only three balls later, was indication of Pant's intent. The Delhi batter stepped out to hit Archer's delivery bowled at 140kmph for a four in front of square.