Trouble mounts for India ahead of fourth Test

MANCHESTER: With the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester only a couple of days away, India's troubles only seem to be mounting. Amid all the uncertainties over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the match and a cut in Arshdeep Singh's bowling hand, which required stitches, the visitors now have to deal with Akash Deep's injury.

Given the situation they are in, Shubman Gill and Co have added Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj to the squad for the fourth match scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The pacer reached Manchester on Sunday.

Akash Deep, the 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, featured in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year and suffered back injury ahead of the fifth match in Sydney before being ruled out of the series. He then spent a couple of months at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation before joining his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. He replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test at Edgbaston and claimed ten wickets (four in the first innings and six in the next) playing a key role in India's win over their opponents. Akash Deep bowled 20 overs in the first essay and followed it up with 21.1 overs in the second innings.