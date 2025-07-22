India in England: Eleventh player conundrum for tourists

With Gill making it clear that pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the match due to a groin injury, the visitors now have to find two replacements for the fourth Test as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already been sidelined and out of the series due to knee injury. India captain revealed injured Akash Deep will be replaced either by Anshul Kamboj or Prasidh Krishna but he refused to reveal anything on the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle. "Sir, let's leave some mystery, yeah, mystery for tomorrow," he said with a grin when tried to prod on the issue.

Intermittent rain and drizzle meant India could only have an indoor training session a day before the match but B Sai Sudharsan, the Tamil Nadu left-hand batter, one among the few who attended the nets on Tuesday, was seen doing shadow batting with the wicket still covered. Known to follow those rituals ahead of the match, there is a chance of him making a comeback to the playing XI after being dropped from the side following the first match in Leeds.

The India team under coach Gambhir has always been more inclined towards adding to their batting depths and preferred to go with all-rounders instead of selecting an outright bowler. With five specialist bowlers - three pacers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kamboj/Prasidh and two spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar (both are more than handy batters too) at their disposal, inclusion of Sai Sudharsan will be only be the extension of their recent philosophy.