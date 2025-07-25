India in England: Joe de vivre at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER: Joe Root was 11 off 27 at stumps on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday. With England racing to 225/2 in 46 overs and only 133 runs shy of India's total, the priority for Shubman Gill and Co was to pick wickets, especially Root's.

Forgetting their horrible show with the ball only a few hours ago, India bowlers started the day positively and looked disciplined in the morning session. Unfortunately, they lacked penetration and conditions, which turned batting friendly with it being sunny, didn't help their cause either. The result? Hosts went into lunch at 332/2 with overnight batters Ollie Pope and Root completing their half-century each.

A foundation was laid. More importantly, Root was set for yet another marathon innings at one his favourite venues against his favourite opponents. He did exactly that with a sparkling century. In the process, he became the second highest run- scorer in Test history.

Since his debut in Nagpur 13 years ago, Root has been a thorn in India's flesh and Friday was no different as he piled on runs to bat the opponents out of the game. He first stitched a 144-run partnership with Pope for the third wicket and then added 142 runs for the fifth wicket with his skipper Ben Stokes before the latter had to leave due to cramps. The No. 4's continued presence slowly but surely wore the tourists down on a tiring day.