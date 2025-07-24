Could have bowled better with new ball, admits Shardul Thakur

MANCHESTER: On Day 2 of the fourth Test against England here at the Old Trafford Ground on Thursday, India failed to extend the advantage they had before the innings resumed and conceded more ground as their bowlers allowed openers from the rival team to add 166 runs. All-rounder Shardul Thakur admitted the bowling unit gave away a lot of runs in the first 10-12 overs and they could have done better.
"I think it was a good effort, whatever runs we got on the board. The ball was doing a lot in the morning today compared to yesterday. And I felt we batted well in the morning, whatever runs we could get. With the ball, I think in the first 10-12 overs, there were a lot of runs being scored. And after that, we were trying to pull it back. And, you know, runs kept flowing. We know a lot of times when the sun is out here, the runs are being scored at a good rate. And when the conditions are overcast, the ball does a lot. And then it just becomes difficult to score," Thakur, who scored 41, told journalists during the post-day press conference.
Elaborating it further, he said, "Like I said, with the new ball, we could have been better. And after that, yes, we were trying to hold it back but runs kept flowing. It wasn't difficult for bowlers, I would say. We could have had much more patience in terms of bowling the channel, which we didn't. So, yeah, there are two sides of the coin where there were few deliveries that we bowled really well. And there were few deliveries which just went for boundaries. So, I think we have to evaluate which kind of deliveries we need to stick by and just keep doing over and over again tomorrow when we come back."
Indian bowlers were guilty of bowling down the leg side, which eventually resulted in runs. Thakur said they didn't do it intentionally and were only trying to swing the ball. "I think the bowlers were trying to find some swing. In the hope that, or probably I would say, the way we saw there was some swing in the morning, we hope that it will do for us also. But it didn't happen."
Speaking of Rishabh Pant, who came out to bat despite a broken toe, Thakur said, "I think it was always our plan (to send Pant in). There were quite a few efforts from the medical team. So, yes, kudos to them. They could get Rishabh back onto the field. He could bat there for a while. And whatever he did, it's of course vital runs for the team he scored. And yes, he was in a lot of pain. And we have seen him doing a lot of amazing things. And this was just another amazing thing that he did for the team today, I believe."
He also lauded Pant for his grit and immense courage. "Everyone was very excited to see how he would approach his innings. And I think what he showed today, the passion he showed for the team is unmatched. We have seen a lot of instances in the past where he has batted in fractures. I think there was a time when Graeme Smith was batting in the South African team. His hand was fractured. So, in these moments, the grit of the player comes into play. And I think Rishabh's positivity and his grit keeps him away from all the pains and whatever pain he has. His pain bearing capacity is very high. If he is in pain, it is a big injury."
Thakur also spoke on concussion substitution and how the ICC should come up with a rule that allows substitution of players, who sustain injury on the field. "I think the ICC is discussing the issue but it should bring in the changes only after the current World Test Championship cycle otherwise it would be unfair to teams that had suffered because of it."
The Mumbai player hardly got to bowl in the first Test he played before being dropped for the next two matches. On Thursday also he bowled only five overs, the least among the Indian bowlers. "If we talk about the first match, he said that there was no chance of bowling. I said okay. Usually, the captain takes the calls. The player doesn't have much of a say. As far as this match is concerned, I think the game has progressed. It could have been two more overs, but there is a lot of time left in the game. There are three days left. It is always difficult to find your rhythm. You don't know how much bowling you will get and when you will get it. But whatever experience you have, you will try to use that experience to bowl."