India in England: Crawley and Duckett put hosts in control after Day 2

MANCHESTER: Amid all the heroics of Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat and hit a half-century despite a fractured foot, other India batters and bowlers did not live up to their expectations on Day 2 of the fourth Test here at the Old Trafford Stadium on Thursday conceding advantage to England by the end of day's play. Despite being asked to bat in overcast conditions on the opening day, the India batters did well to post 264/4 at stumps and share honours with English bowlers. They, however, could add only 94 runs to their overnight total and were bowled out for a below par total of 358. England skipper Ben Stokes, who so far has a middling return with the bat, once again inspired the team with his five-for while Jofra Archer claimed three wickets to complete India's rout.



With Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur unbeaten and all-rounder Washington Sundar in the dug-out, India were hoping to put a good total on the board when the play resumed. But with a new ball in their hands, English pacers started brilliantly, especially Jofra Archer, who had Jadeja in his first over of the day. The Saurashtra all-rounder could only add a solitary run to his overnight total as India suffered an early loss. Jadeja edged an incoming delivery from Archer which carried to second slip. Harry Brook had to dive to his right to complete the catch.



Washington came in and added 48 runs with Thakur for the sixth wicket but Stokes broke the partnership bringing in Pant to the crease amid rousing reception from the spectators. Light drizzle forced an early lunch but the visitors lost wickets of Washington and Test debutant Anshul Kamboj quickly soon after the lunch leaving Pant with no option than looking for boundaries in his bid to add to the team's total. He apparently was not amused with the way Washington got out. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder hooked a short-pitched delivery from Stokes but was caught on the edge of the long leg boundary by Chris Woakes. Kamboj departed in the same over as Stokes produced an outstanding delivery that pitched on good length and seamed away with the batter getting a thin edge that was held comfortably by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.