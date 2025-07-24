India in England: Crawley and Duckett put hosts in control after Day 2

MANCHESTER: Amid all the heroics of Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat and hit a half-century despite a fractured foot, other India batters and bowlers did not live up to their expectations on Day 2 of the fourth Test here at the Old Trafford Stadium on Thursday conceding advantage to England by the end of day's play. Despite being asked to bat in overcast conditions on the opening day, the India batters did well to post 264/4 at stumps and share honours with English bowlers. They, however, could add only 94 runs to their overnight total and were bowled out for a below par total of 358. England skipper Ben Stokes, who so far has a middling return with the bat, once again inspired the team with his five-for while Jofra Archer claimed three wickets to complete India's rout.
With Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur unbeaten and all-rounder Washington Sundar in the dug-out, India were hoping to put a good total on the board when the play resumed. But with a new ball in their hands, English pacers started brilliantly, especially Jofra Archer, who had Jadeja in his first over of the day. The Saurashtra all-rounder could only add a solitary run to his overnight total as India suffered an early loss. Jadeja edged an incoming delivery from Archer which carried to second slip. Harry Brook had to dive to his right to complete the catch.
Washington came in and added 48 runs with Thakur for the sixth wicket but Stokes broke the partnership bringing in Pant to the crease amid rousing reception from the spectators. Light drizzle forced an early lunch but the visitors lost wickets of Washington and Test debutant Anshul Kamboj quickly soon after the lunch leaving Pant with no option than looking for boundaries in his bid to add to the team's total. He apparently was not amused with the way Washington got out. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder hooked a short-pitched delivery from Stokes but was caught on the edge of the long leg boundary by Chris Woakes. Kamboj departed in the same over as Stokes produced an outstanding delivery that pitched on good length and seamed away with the batter getting a thin edge that was held comfortably by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.
With the wicket, Stokes completed his five-wicket haul, his first in eight years. It also meant the England skipper leapfrogged Mohammed Siraj to become the leading wicket taker of the series with 16 scalps. Notably, it was Stokes' long and probing spells that helped England take a 2-1 lead at the Lord's and the all-rounder once again ripped apart India's batting line-up to peg them back.
More than their batting, India were less impressive with the ball as they either bowled too full or on the pads helping England openers - Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett - to start with a bang. Kamboj opened the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah but was greeted by three fours by Duckett. The surface still had uneven bounce as one of Bumrah's deliveries rose sharply to hit Crawley on his bottom hand. India pacers, however, failed to control their line and lengths as the hosts raced to 77/0 by tea scoring more than five runs per over. Crawley was unbeaten on 33 off 44 while Duckett had scored a quickfire 43 off just 41 deliveries with the help of seven fours.
Post tea, the duo completed a half-century each with Crawley growing in confidence hitting Jadeja for a six and a four in his first over. With the sky getting clear, batting became a bit easier and England made the full use of friendly conditions to Thakur, who contributed with the bat, proved expensive as a bowler giving away runs at more than six runs per over.
Mohammed Siraj and Kamboj too were not behind as they failed to check the flow of runs. Jadeja finally gave India the breakthrough as he sent back Crawley for 84 but by then he along with Duckett had added a 166-run partnership for the first wicket. Duckett also departed on 94 with Kamboj scalping his wicket. However, the big opening stand meant England tightened their grip over the match despite late wickets for their opponents.