A lot to learn for debutant Kamboj as he opens bowling alongside Bumrah

However, what surprised everyone was the decision to hand the new ball to Kamboj. Bowling his first over in international cricket, Kamboj was smashed for boundaries thrice by Duckett. He continued for the next two overs giving away 17 runs from his first three overs. He was soon replaced by Siraj in the eighth over but returned soon replacing Bumrah, who by then had bowled five overs giving away 22 runs, in the 11th over. But only after two overs, Thakur replaced him.

Notably, Kamboj is a kind of hit-the-deck bowler who tries to extract extra bounce off the pitch that in turn makes the ball rise sharply on to the batter. With overcast conditions and the surface offering some assistance, India needed him to seam the bowl around but he erred in line and lengths making it easy for the English batters. He was either bowling on the legs or pitching it too close to the batters helping them to either dispatch the ball on the leg side or drive with ease.

During the Lord's Test, Akash Deep, who earlier was ruled out of the match due to groin injury, opened the bowling with Bumrah in the first innings. Siraj replaced him in the second innings as he along with Bumrah got the new ball. In the Edgbaston Test in Bumrah's absence, Akash Deep and Siraj carried out the responsibilities in both the innings. Bumrah and Siraj did the job for Shubman Gill and Co in the first match at Leeds.