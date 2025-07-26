Shubman changed his way of batting since Aus tour: Sitanshu Kotak

He, however, said the team is not dealing with No 3 conundrum and affirmed both B Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair played well in that position whenever they got an opportunity. "I don't think it (No 3) has been a problem to be very honest. Yes, Karun got out after a few starts and then Sai also in the first game scored 30 in the second innings and got out. But I don't think it is an area of concern to be very honest. The way Sai batted in the first innings was very good."

He also echoed Gill's sentiments on backing Nair and affirmed the team management still backs him even if he is not in the playing XI of the fourth Test. "The selection is obviously a call of coach Gautam Gambhir and the captain. But if Gill said that he will back him, it meant that in this series, the way he has batted, he has not played badly. He has got a good start every time. Sometimes, if the team management feels that at this stage, maybe in the 4th Test match, there can be pressure on him. So if we can change it, we can do it. It does not mean that the team management is not backing him."

He also defended the team's move to pick an all-rounder instead of a specialist spinner saying every move was aimed at picking up a balanced team. "I think batters have performed but on these wickets, you do not know whether you will win or lose the toss. You do not know what sort of a start you are going to get. So when you pick a team, I think you will try and pick a balanced team. You cannot go because in the last game three guys got 100. Another thing is, because both spinners are also good batters, we are playing two spinners and three regular fast bowlers plus a pace bowling all-rounder.

"Even in that combination, sometimes we feel that six bowlers are not getting enough overs. Somebody asked me last time that Shardul did not bowl that much. So when you have six options, sometimes the captain struggles to bowl all six equally. So it depends but picking an 11, you will always try and keep that balance of batting and bowling."