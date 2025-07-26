Skipper Gill, Rahul bail India out after horror start

MANCHESTER: AFTER conceding more than 600 runs, India endured a nightmarish start to their second innings of the fourth Test here at the Old Trafford Ground on Saturday. Opening the bowling for England with only three overs remaining before lunch, Chris Woakes claimed back-to-back wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan even before India could have opened their account.

The first one, fourth ball of the over, angled into the left-hand batter Jaiswal and then seamed away taking the outside edge. Joe Root, stationed at first slip, fumbled but recovered in time to hold it back with one hand. The second one was a short of length ball going outside the off stump but Sai Sudharsan tried to poke it but it took an edge and was taken safely by Harry Brook at second slip.

Losing two wickets in the first over immediately put India on the back foot. Every ball bowled after that became an event with the English supporters egging on their bowlers each time they steam in to bowl. Captain Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul, however, saw off the remaining 13 balls making sure India did not slip further.