Curator was saying head coach to go outside the rope and see wicket: Kotak

England director of cricket Rob Key and head coach Brendon McCullum also inspected the pitch. Kotak was asked whether the duo was also asked to stay away from the wicket. "They came when we were there. I don't know what they said. They didn't say anything in front of me." He was enquired whether Gambhir is feeling pressure because it's been a long, heated and at times combustible series and he replied in negative. "I don't think so. I think it's been a very, very competitive series and both the teams, to be fair to England also, played really well. We know that the first Test also and the Lord's Test also could have gone either way. So, all the Test matches went to the fifth day. So, it's been an absolutely brilliant Test series so far. But no, Gautam... I've never seen him under pressure in our playing days to now. So, definitely not under pressure. But, yeah, we wish that the Lord's game, we could have won and gone 2-1 up. And all that, we all think, but that's not pressure. That's just going back and thinking that could we have done something different? But that's normal, nothing about pressure or taking pressure or anything like that."

He, however, said in his long cricketing and coaching career, he has never seen curators behaving like that. "I honestly, because I was there I felt we were just standing there looking at the wicket and one of the ground staff came there and told us to stay 2.5 metre away from the surface, in my cricketing career I have never seen anybody saying that because I don't know literally he was saying to head coach to go outside the rope and see the wicket. Brushing the shoes or somebody is trying to put something in the wicket or somebody wearing spikes, the curator feels that it is fine but it was a very strange way of saying you go and stand two and a half metres away from here. So, I think that is where it started because Gautam is someone who does not even say unnecessary things. He does not talk to anyone. Last four games we played, everywhere, wherever we went, all the curators - they talk, they even tell you when they are going to cut the grass, whether they are going to cut the grass. And if they do not want to give an answer, they will say, we will see and it depends on the weather, we will see tomorrow. So, that is a good answer. So, specifically the wicket will be used for the match and Gautam was trying to just take a look at it and I was there. All the coaches were there. So, I think looking at the wicket is something not a bad thing with the joggers on."

Kotak also cited an incident where the curator prevented a support staff from bringing a cooling box into the ground. "When one of the support staff was bringing the cooling box there, still he was sitting on the roller, he shouted and told him not to take it there. Now the weight of that cooling box will be 10 kilos according to me. It will not be more than that. So, it is good to be a little possessive and it is also good to be protective, but not that much. So, then Gautam just said that do not talk to the support staff like this, because the support staff, we all come under the head coach. Any head coach will say that you cannot shout from there and say this. So, it was very normal. Then he came there and he started talking. I think it all started from the time when we were watching the wicket. And to be very honest, if you want me to be very honest, before coming to the Oval, most of the team knows that the curator is not the easiest person to get on with." Kotak, however, said that the team management would not be complaining about the incident to authorities concerned.