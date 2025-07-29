Gambhir gets into fight with Oval curator

LONDON: India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a verbal spat with pitch curator Lee Fortis of the Oval Cricket ground two days ahead of the fifth and final Test here on Tuesday. Apparently unhappy with the facilities being provided for the optional training session and instruction being given by the ground staff, visibly upset Gambhir was seen having animated discussions with the chief curator and was even heard saying, "You don't tell us what to do."

It was learnt that the ground staff has even threatened to lodge a complaint against Gambhir to which the latter responded saying, "You can do whatever you like." Notably, India reached London on Monday evening following a brilliant draw against England in Manchester a day before. Shubman Gill and Co are still trailing 1-2 in the series and need to win the match if they wish to share honours with the hosts.

A few of the Indian team members along with Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling Morne Morkel reached the venue in the morning for the optional nets. Bowlers were marking their respective run-ups when Gambhir allegedly had a heated exchange with Fortis. It escalated soon enough and Kotak had to intervene and separate the duo.



What led to the altercations could not be known but given the discussions, it appeared Gambhir was not happy with the facilities and a few instructions given by the curator. The players, meanwhile, were seen busy with their work even as Gambhir and Fortis were having serious arguments. Kuldeep Yadav, who has not played a single match so far, was seen bowling while Akash Deep, who had to sit out of the fourth match due to injury, was also present during the session.



Most of the players including Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, previous match centurions Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar and KL Rahul skipped the nets. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, fit-again Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeeshan, who replaced Rishabh Pant in the squad, Abhimanyu Easwaran were among the players who attended the session.



India will have another practice session on Wednesday before the final match starting on Thursday.