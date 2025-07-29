India in England: Bumrah dilemma once again for tourists ahead of important Oval Test

"We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test," Gambhir told journalists after India's fightback on Sunday. "No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country."



Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was also asked about Bumrah's availability on Tuesday and he said a call will be made by the head coach, physio and captain Shubman Gill. "He bowled one innings in the last match. So obviously the head coach, our physio and captain, they will have a discussion and decide. No discussion has been done about Bumrah playing the match yet," he replied.

He also said the Oval wicket has some grass, a tad higher than the Manchester surface and moisture in it. This can make the team management reverse its decision on playing Bumrah only for three matches and the fact that the speedster bowled only in the first innings in the Manchester Test can only add weight to their possible move.



Irrespective of what combination they got with, India, in all likelihood, would have to make at least a couple of changes to their squad and one of them may be replacing debutant Anshul Kamboj with Akash Deep. The Haryana pacer looked out of place during his maiden international outing a few days back. More than the areas and line and lengths he bowled, it was his military pace that drew attention. He, at times, was bowling at 125 kmph in the match. To be fair on him, even Bumrah was not that quick in the match and it can be attributed to the wet outfield and tendency of the Dukes balls to get soft after 30-35 overs.