Satwik-Chirag return to top 10 in BWF rankings; Lakshya, Unnati climb in singles

NEW DELHI: Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty returned to top 10 in the Badminton World Federation mens' doubles World Rankings released on Tuesday, climbing three spots following their semifinal finish at the China Open last week.

The former world No.1 duo, now ranked 10th, lost to the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 13-21, 17-21 in the semifinals.

This was their third semifinal appearance on the BWF Tour this season, having earlier reached the last four at the Singapore Open and India Open.

The Indian pair had reclaimed the world No.1 ranking after the title win at the Thailand Open last year.