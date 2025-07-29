Satwik-Chirag sail into second round of Macau Open

MACAU: Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the second round of the men's doubles of Macau Open Super 300 with a straight-game win over Malaysia's Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong here on Tuesday.

The Asian Games champions, who on Tuesday regained their place in the top 10 of the Badminton World Federation's world rankings, produced a clinical performance to outclass the Malaysian pair 21-13 21-15 in just 36 minutes.

In women's singles, Anmol Kharb and Tasnim Mir advanced to the main draw after winning their respective qualification matches. Anmol defeated Azerbaijan's Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-11 21-13, while Tasnim overcame Thailand's Tidapron Kleebyeesun 21-14 13-21 21-17.

Tasnim will face top seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the opening round of the main draw, while Anmol is set to take on second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.