A historic win and celebrating with a baby elephant: India's previous Oval successes

LONDON: It all started here at the Oval as far as India's first Test and series win on the English soil is concerned. Almost 54 years ago, Ajit Wadekar and Co managed to achieve what no other Indian team could in their previous 22 attempts, dating back to 1932.

After two draws at Lord's and Old Trafford, the Wadekar-led team managed their first win on English soil.

The occasion was momentous Indian fans even managed to sneak in a baby elephant named Bella on the final day of the match. Incidentally, it was Ganesh Chaturthi back home and the Indian team and their fans celebrated the historic moment with the baby elephant.

The Oval might have given India their first taste of victory over England on their home turf but the venue could not be termed lucky for them as they drew the next five and lost the subsequent three matches before winning a contest here. After 50 years, they won a contest again as a Virat Kohli-led side beat the hosts by 157 runs in 2021.