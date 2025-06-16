KL Rahul, India's big man at the top

CHENNAI: Shortly after Day One of India's intra-squad game in Beckenham, the BCCI had shared a bunch of photographs on social media. One among them caught everyone's attention — KL Rahul down on one knee, front foot firmly planted not too far away with the straight face of the bat after a cover drive.
It was textbook perfection from Rahul; not just aesthetically pleasing, but also technically sound. It is one of the many reasons why he has perhaps been India's best opener, especially overseas, over the past few years. Rahul is already the only Indian opener to score a century in England, South Africa and Australia. In 2021, Rahul and Rohit Sharma were the best opening duo on that tour, facing more than 1600 balls between them in four matches. It played a crucial role in India leaving England with a lead 2-1 after the fifth Test was postponed. They both missed the fifth game in 2022 which India went on to lose.
As India gear up for another five-Test series in England, Rahul will not just have to replicate what he did last time around but also rally the young batting line-up. In the current squad, Rahul has played most matches in England as specialist batter (9) with only Ravindra Jadeja playing more (10). Unlike the past, Rahul will have a young opening partner in Yashasvi Jaiswal who will be touring for the first time followed by captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. The other slot could well be a debutant in B Sai Sudharsan or comeback man Karun Nair.
Which is why, former cricketer and renowned coach Hemang Badani believes the series will depend "a lot" on him marshalling the team. "There are talented players in Gill, Jaiswal and, if they go down that route, Sai Sudharsan. But I think a lot will depend on him at the top," Badani told this daily in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster for the series. "He will have to take on the mantle of what Virat Kohli and Rohit did earlier for India," he added.
One of the aspects of Rahul's success overseas is his ability to judge line and length and leave a significant number of balls on their merit, especially early on in the innings. He has got the virtue of patience in combination with the solid technique and temperament which has yielded him good results. "He's someone who obviously is slightly old school. He is between two generations. He's got a bit of our generation. He's also got a bit of the new generation. And our generation was a lot about leaving balls and about knowing the off stump. It is a lot about taking time, not necessarily trying to be flamboyant, not necessarily trying to get to a quick hundred," Badani explains.
"The emphasis was always on preserving your wicket, trying to tire the fast bowlers and score runs later in the inning. So, he's pretty much on those lines. And that's why I keep saying that he is going to be the linchpin," he adds.
The Delhi Capitals head coach said that Rahul, apart from his own batting, would be guiding the likes of Jaiswal, Gill, Karun and others who might not have that much experience of batting in England. "It's important that someone like him who is also very open to having conversations and passing knowledge. I've seen a lot of cricketers who are within their own zone. They prepare well and are thinking about their own respective game all the time. But Rahul isn't one of them. Rahul is happy to interact. Happy to try and pass on information and see what best he can do for the side not just as a batter but also more than just a batter, how else can he add value?," said Badani.
Much like it has been the case in the past, come Friday, expect Rahul to mark his guard, get on his stance and do his thing all day with the bat. Because India needs him to do so.
