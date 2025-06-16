KL Rahul, India's big man at the top

CHENNAI: Shortly after Day One of India's intra-squad game in Beckenham, the BCCI had shared a bunch of photographs on social media. One among them caught everyone's attention — KL Rahul down on one knee, front foot firmly planted not too far away with the straight face of the bat after a cover drive.

It was textbook perfection from Rahul; not just aesthetically pleasing, but also technically sound. It is one of the many reasons why he has perhaps been India's best opener, especially overseas, over the past few years. Rahul is already the only Indian opener to score a century in England, South Africa and Australia. In 2021, Rahul and Rohit Sharma were the best opening duo on that tour, facing more than 1600 balls between them in four matches. It played a crucial role in India leaving England with a lead 2-1 after the fifth Test was postponed. They both missed the fifth game in 2022 which India went on to lose.

As India gear up for another five-Test series in England, Rahul will not just have to replicate what he did last time around but also rally the young batting line-up. In the current squad, Rahul has played most matches in England as specialist batter (9) with only Ravindra Jadeja playing more (10). Unlike the past, Rahul will have a young opening partner in Yashasvi Jaiswal who will be touring for the first time followed by captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. The other slot could well be a debutant in B Sai Sudharsan or comeback man Karun Nair.