I am all for five bowler theory: Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun

CHENNAI: As the Indian team arrived in Leeds on Tuesday ahead of the first Test against England that begins on June 20, one of the biggest talking points has been the visitors' bowling attack. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, they do have the experience, especially in Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, but India will be tested, especially the team management as they try and figure what would be the best way to go forward.

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun feels that they should play five bowlers because it will allow them to give Bumrah a breather and also take 20 wickets. He also believes it is time for Siraj to put his hand up and take more responsibility. In a conversation facilitated by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster, Arun spoke to this daily about significance of Siraj, the x-factor Arshdeep Singh brings to the table, why Akash Deep could have a good series, who between Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur could play and more. Excerpts.

On managing Bumrah and Siraj's significance

If you want Bumrah to last longer for you in these five Tests, Siraj is one with a lot of experience right now under his belt. He's played in England too before and it's time that he puts his hands up and says, 'let me take the brunt of the bowling'. And the same would go for the other bowlers who are playing, whoever is playing, to accept the challenge and make sure that Bumrah does not have the brunt of bowling. Using Bumrah as a strike bowler in matches would ensure that he lasts a longer time and he could play more Tests. I would not go in saying Bumrah will play only three Tests. I would rather look at it match by match. And if the other bowlers come to the party, Bumrah would be playing all the five Tests.

Experience is something which is extremely important. You may have all the skills but coupled with experience, you become that much better. And Siraj also having had prior exposure in England, he played those Tests where he bowled exceptionally well. I think if you can take that confidence with the kind of rhythm that he looked in the IPL, to me, he looks to come good in England.

On the toss up between Nitish and Shardul

I think Nitish proved to us what to expect from him. To me, he is a good all-rounder in the making. But Shardul is experienced in England and Shardul's strength is his swing. He can swing the ball in most conditions and also he can be quite handy with the bat.

He was very, very good with the bat in England last time around. So it will be a toss-up between who is in the best of form between Shardul and him.