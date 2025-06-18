Arshdeep should be given a chance: RP Singh

CHENNAI: The last time India won a Test series in England, left-arm quick RP Singh played a key role in the team's triumph. The series win in 2007 came after 21 years. It's been 18 years since then and India had travelled to English shores four times (precisely five to play a remaining Test in the five-match series in 2022) but could not repeat the feat. The best result for them came during the last tour where they drew the Test series 2-2.
With yet another five-match Test series between India and England commencing in Leeds on Friday, focus will be on Shubman Gill and Co and whether they can match the standards set by Rahul Dravid and his team. Singh, the Uttar Pradesh pacer, though said he will be happy if India manage to draw the series but also pinned a lot of hopes on the youngsters, who can make their Test debut during the series. One among them is Punjab speedster Arshdeep Singh.
"India should bank on experience which means they should go with players who have performed in four-day or five-day matches," Singh told this daily in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster.
He, however, said Arshdeep should be given a chance given his recent form. "I don't want to judge bowlers by their form in the IPL but for them one advantage is that the right areas remain the same in all the three formats and only approach changes. Jasprit Bumrah will be the leader of the pack attack and with him Mohammed Siraj is there. Apart from the duo, Arshdeep should be given an opportunity. Being a left-arm pacer, he can be handy in English conditions. I watched him bowling in a four-day match last year in Punjab. He though didn't pick a lot of wickets but had shown he has the skills needed at this level. Besides, he has that firepower as even in his third spell his back was bending and the ball was flying."
Singh said a seaming all-rounder can be a good option in England and preferred Nitish Kumar Reddy to join Ravindra Jadeja for the two slots. "Reddy can be there apart from Jadeja as all-rounders. A seam bowling all-rounder is always good in those conditions. If he can hit the right areas then he can help the team rotate the bowlers and even scalp wickets."
Like Arshdeep, Singh also backed young Tamil Nadu batter B Sai Sudharsan and wanted him in the team. "It all depends on the combination the team management wants but Sudharsan being a lefty should be in the playing XI. His recent form is great and he has impressed everybody with his impactful performances. (Abhimanyu) Easwaran has also been performing consistently in domestic cricket and he should be rewarded for the same. In my opinion Sudharsan should be in the team given his current form and approach. He is also looking positive."
Singh, who has played 14 Tests for India, asserted the batters have to take responsibility if the team wants to win in England. "They have a pretty young side with only a couple of senior players like Bumrah and KL Rahul. To win a series in England, we need a consistent batting line-up with a lot of experience. It's not easy to bat in England as the ball moves a lot. Duke balls are used and they behave differently. Gill and Co need to bat deep and for that they have (Rishabh) Pant at No 5. His Test credentials are good but it is not going to be easy. The last time we won a Test series in England in 2007, we had legendary batters who batted really well. Apart from them, bowlers hit the right areas and bowled according to the plans."
The pacer also spoke on driest springs England are experiencing in over 125 years and said spinners will come into play because of that. "If it's dry then spinners will come into play. India have an able spinner in Kuldeep Yadav for that. Jadeja with Kuldeep can be a good option. Although in SENA countries, spinners are not that impactful but if the wickets are helpful Kuldeep has deliveries, the wrong'un or googly, which can be effective. It all depends on how bowlers perform in the first match. If they bag wickets there then they remain charged up for the series."
The 39-year-old from Rae Bareli hoped the newly-appointed captain Gill's batting average would shoot up with the added responsibility as it happened with now retired Virat Kohli. "The BCCI groomed him as a captain. Whether it is captaining the U19 side or being deputy of the senior side or leading the side in Zimbabwe and helping the side win T20I series 4-1. Even for Gujarat Titans, he showed skills as a captain. When Virat was not captain, his batting average in Tests was around 35-37 if I am not mistaken but once he was given the responsibility, his batting average shot up. So responsibility helps the batter to come up with their best which we have seen with Virat. I hope the same happens with Gill. But no doubt this series is a tough test for him," Singh signed off.
