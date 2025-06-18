Arshdeep should be given a chance: RP Singh

Singh, who has played 14 Tests for India, asserted the batters have to take responsibility if the team wants to win in England. "They have a pretty young side with only a couple of senior players like Bumrah and KL Rahul. To win a series in England, we need a consistent batting line-up with a lot of experience. It's not easy to bat in England as the ball moves a lot. Duke balls are used and they behave differently. Gill and Co need to bat deep and for that they have (Rishabh) Pant at No 5. His Test credentials are good but it is not going to be easy. The last time we won a Test series in England in 2007, we had legendary batters who batted really well. Apart from them, bowlers hit the right areas and bowled according to the plans."

The pacer also spoke on driest springs England are experiencing in over 125 years and said spinners will come into play because of that. "If it's dry then spinners will come into play. India have an able spinner in Kuldeep Yadav for that. Jadeja with Kuldeep can be a good option. Although in SENA countries, spinners are not that impactful but if the wickets are helpful Kuldeep has deliveries, the wrong'un or googly, which can be effective. It all depends on how bowlers perform in the first match. If they bag wickets there then they remain charged up for the series."

The 39-year-old from Rae Bareli hoped the newly-appointed captain Gill's batting average would shoot up with the added responsibility as it happened with now retired Virat Kohli. "The BCCI groomed him as a captain. Whether it is captaining the U19 side or being deputy of the senior side or leading the side in Zimbabwe and helping the side win T20I series 4-1. Even for Gujarat Titans, he showed skills as a captain. When Virat was not captain, his batting average in Tests was around 35-37 if I am not mistaken but once he was given the responsibility, his batting average shot up. So responsibility helps the batter to come up with their best which we have seen with Virat. I hope the same happens with Gill. But no doubt this series is a tough test for him," Singh signed off.

