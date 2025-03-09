Spin it to win it: Slow and steady makes never-before-seen impact at ICC event

CHENNAI: At one point during the New Zealand innings — after 37 overs — in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, the scorecard at the Dubai International Stadium read 161/4. It might seem below par, but this is the slow Dubai surface and Glenn Phillips had started counter-attacking, getting the Black Caps' innings back on track with Daryl Mitchell at the other end.

India needed a wicket, and they needed it sooner than later. That is when captain Rohit Sharma turned to Varun Chakravarthy for his third spell. To an extent, it was a move made out of necessity rather than just a tactic. The mystery spinner, despite giving the early breakthrough in the powerplay, hadn't been able to make any further inroads. He had bowled seven overs, giving away 1/33, and had made Mitchell look clueless.

That is not just why, Rohit turned to Varun. He did so because spin was the way to go. India have stuck to that template through the tournament and Sunday was not going to be any different. In fact, it has been the trend of the tournament in itself. And it worked. Varun cleaned up Phillips, gave India the control they needed before finishing with 2/45. And it is not just him, the four spinners India fielded — Ravindra Jadeja (1/30), Axar Patel (0/29) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) — had ensured they just gave away 144 runs in 38 overs while accounting for five of the seven (one run out) wickets that fell during the New Zealand innings.

Wickets. That is what spinners brought to the table in this Champions Trophy. Till the end of the first innings during the final on Sunday, they took 73 wickets in 13 matches cumulatively across teams. You break it down, it comes to approximately 5.6 scalps per match for spinners. Barring the 2011 Men's ODI World Cup — a 49-match tournament played across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — no other 50-over men's ICC event has seen spinners play such a massive role. In the 2011 ODI WC, spinners accounted for almost six wickets per match (5.91). However, in 2011, the rules of the format were very different. Only one new ball was used, the powerplay rules were different and part-time spinners had a significant role to play. Case in point was India who used Yuvraj Singh as their fifth bowler for the better part of the tournament.