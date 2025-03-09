CT of dreams: India clinch first 50-over ICC title after 12 years

CHENNAI: Ravindra Jadeja was looking at the ball, the most significant pull he has ever played, while running across the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium. The moment he knew the ball was heading for a four, he collided into William O'Rourke. He had no idea who was in front and he didn't care. Neither did Rahul who had his arms aloft, soaking it all in before being embraced by Jadeja. They are Champions of the world.

India have beaten New Zealand by four wickets to win their first 50-over world title since 2013. In many ways, it was a long overdue triumph and it showed in the emotions displayed. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh ran on to the field, overjoyed. Away in the dug out an elated Virat Kohli let it all out with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar before playing dandiya with his captain Rohit Sharma using the stumps. As the head coach Gautam Gambhir walked down onto the ground, he was lifted over the shoulders by Jadeja. They know what this victory meant. And they know it did not come easy.

Yes India did overpower every team that they played en route to the summit clash but the final step, the most important one, was not a walk in the park. At least not during the chase. The target of 252 always seemed achievable, but New Zealand were not going to lay down on the tracks for India. Even when Rohit went berserk in the powerplay as the Men in Blue raced to 64/0, the Black Caps remained unfazed. They kept at it, knowing all they needed was a couple of wickets to put the brakes on.

And it happened in the 19th over as Shubman Gill fell against the run of play to a stunning catch from none other than Glenn Phillips. Virat Kohli walked in to the biggest roar only to be silenced in just two deliveries by Michael Bracewell. When Sharma fell six overs later, the pendulum had swung back to the middle. The Indian captain went for an attacking shot, much like he did on November 19, 2023 against Australia in the ODI World Cup final, and was stumped for 76 runs in 83 balls. Sharma did make a massive dent for New Zealand up front, but the game was far from over.