Satwik-Chirag concede All England match after Chirag back injury flares up

BIRMINGHAM: Seventh seed Satwiksairaj RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty conceded their pre-quarterfinal match against Hao Nan Xie and Wei Han Zeng of China midway after the Indian pair was trailing 16-21 2-2 due to a past back injury of Chirag that flared up.

Chirag said the injury flared up after Wednesday's match but he just wanted to give it a go.

"I had some pain from yesterday's match. I have been wearing a brace for the past week on my disc but it increased during yesterday's first game actually. It was quite unbearable for me to move around. We thought we will see for the first 10 points but it was too difficult to play," he said.

Rankireddy said he got to know about Chirag's problem just before Thursday's match but agreed with his partner's decision to concede it.

"Tough times, I felt we are in very comfortable position. Even he (Chirag) was trying from the first day but he didn't tell me, so he was just playing with the pain. Before the match he told me and said we will see and I said no worries, this is not the end of the life. May be not this year, next year for sure," Rankireddy said.