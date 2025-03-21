Will share my ideas on selection of host soon: New IOC chief Kirsty Coventry on India's 2036 Olympics bid

COSTA NAVARINO: Newly-elected International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kristy Coventry was expectedly guarded on India's bid to stage the 2036 Games, saying she will reveal her "ideas" on the selection of future host in coming days.

The 41-year-old Coventry was elected president of the IOC on Thursday to become the first woman and first African to get the biggest job in world sports.

Asked if there is any chance of India's bid to be converted to "accelerated targeted dialogue" before incumbent president Thomas Bach leaves office on June 23, Coventry said, "At the end of the day there is a process in place and that process is ongoing and that will remain, as far as I know, for the next few months."

"I do think that we need to involve the members in the selection of future host and I have few ideas and may be willing to share those, may be next week," she said at the press conference after her election.

She will take charge as IOC president from Bach on June 23, the Olympic Day, after three months of transition period.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted the 'expression of interest' to the IOC's Future Host Commission to host the 2036 Games, taking the first concrete step in an ambitious plan after months of informal dialogue with the apex body.