INTERVIEW: Same rules apply to everybody, says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

GUWAHATI: A day ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) office resembled a city centre. From last-minute seating arrangements for very important guests to ticket seekers, it was thronging with people. One such office was right in front of the entrance on the first floor that read BCCI Secretary.
It’s where Devajit Saikia sits. The newly-elected office-bearer was flooded with media interviews from print to TV. He, however, found some time for an exclusive interview with this daily on Saturday.
He spoke on a variety of subjects including the city's cricketing transformation, WTC's proposed two-tier structure and how the same rules apply to everybody within the BCCI, be it Virat Kohli or the logistics manager. Excerpts...
On deferring a scheduled meeting between Gautam Gambhir (men's head coach) and Ajit Agarkar (men's selection committee chair)
I am here because of this match and we have so many invitees from the chief minister, judges to some ministers. It will not look good if I'm not here considering I invited them. That is why I have deferred this meeting. It will be held some other day at some other venue. I do not know. We have not set the agenda and we are not supposed to disclose the agenda also.
On Guwahati's journey, with it set to host a maiden Test later this year
International cricket started in Assam on December 17, 1983 when India played against West Indies in the fifth ODI. That was the starting point. Thereafter, we hosted about 16-17 international matches, I am not sure about the exact number. From 2017 onwards, the ACA Stadium in Barsapara started functioning. So we hosted the first international match here — India versus Australia — I think it was on October 10, 2017. Thereafter, we hosted another ODI, India vs West Indies. Subsequently there were two matches, India vs Sri Lanka. India vs South Africa.
A lot of other matches were regularly hosted here as per the BCCI's policy of rotation. In 2023, we tried our best to have the World Cup matches here. Although we could not be one of the ten venues, we were allotted four warm-up matches. We also hosted three warm-up matches. One India vs England warm-up game was washed out. At that point of time, ICC and the BCCI officials who came here were very satisfied about our infrastructure and the facilities here.
When I was the secretary of ACA, we wrote the first letter from ACA — when Romen Dutta was the president — to BCCI requesting allotting of Test centre to Guwahati. Regular talks were on. But somehow it was not happening. Recently, when I became one of the board of directors at ICC, I found that some officials were asking me about the position of this venue. We have these two series: India vs West Indies and India vs South Africa in the later part of this year. First India vs West Indies sometime in September-October. And in November it is India-South Africa. So we made a request. Our request was already in process. ICC gave us the green signal and BCCI took a decision during its apex meeting held on March 22 in Kolkata before the start of the IPL Opening Ceremony.
It was unanimously decided that Guwahati will host the second Test between India and South Africa from 22nd to 26th of November, 2025. The people of Assam are also waiting to see a Test match in Guwahati in the month of November.
On the agenda was also to finalise the venues of the ensuing women's ICC World Cup. So five venues were selected and Guwahati got the nod to host a few of the matches. Guwahati will come up in a big way in the international scenario. Till now Guwahati or Northeastern states have not hosted any Test match. So this will be a big event for the North-east.
On how it will help in the development of sport in the region
I recently requested all North-eastern states including Tripura and Assam to start an under-14 tournament for the boys. So that all the young cricketers can come together and play. This will help them get ready for BCCI domestic cricket circuit which starts at under-16. From 19th of April 2025, a North-eastern tournament with eight states will begin. The six new members along with Tripura and Assam will participate in the under-14 inter-state tournament. This will start a new journey for the development of cricket in Northeastern states. That will be a gamechanger.
On how playing sport can help in sport administration
It helps a lot because as a player I know what are the shortfalls, what are the lacunas, what are the difficulties players face when they are playing. My playing time was definitely much earlier — in the 80s and 90s. There were problems faced by players at that point of time. So far as Assam is concerned I can understand. More or less, some problems are there nowadays in the other states as well. So, being an administrator when I know the difficulties of the player, it is always easy for the administrator to know the problem and find solutions. For a doctor, the first thing is to diagnose well. Then giving the solution, giving the prescription of the medicines is quite easy. So, that is the way it has helped me to be an administrator. It is a win-win situation being a sportsperson and an administrator at the same time.
On two-tier discussions in WTC and BCCI's stance
This is a domain of the ICC. Right at this moment it will not be right on my part to make any comment.
On selecting neutral venues for World T20 next year (over Pakistan’s participation)
So far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, it is scheduled to be in the month of February, 2026. Till now there is no discussion about the venues in India or in any of other regions. So it is too early in the day to discuss all these things at this moment. There is no discussion at the level of BCCI.
On planting trees (500) for every dot ball bowled in the IPL
Those trees will be definitely planted. Once we finalise the places we will let you know. If any place is left out, the BCCI will also take some steps to fill up those gaps. There are a lot of programmes in Assam currently instituted by the CM.
On his visions for Indian cricket and BCCI
Now, I am in a tenure where the goals were already set three years ago. We had a roadmap for three years planned in October 2022. I am a mid-term secretary. I have taken over the charge and I have only a few months left of my tenure. So during this time whatever was planned earlier I am just taking it forward. Because once I have taken the reins, we are already in the midst of various tournaments.
There are back-to-back events coming up. Once I have taken charge as BCCI secretary, the first event at that time was the Australia series. Immediately England came. They played the ODI as well as the T20 series; followed by the Champions Trophy, the ICC Women's U19 World Cup in Malaysia and the WPL. Now IPL is on. The England series of five Tests will begin after that.
Once that series is over the World Cup Women's 50 overs ICC World Tournament will take place in September or October. Followed by India West Indies Series. And thereafter India South African Series. By that time my tenure is going to be over. So I have no space left to plan anything further. Because it is back-to-back events and there is hardly any window. At the same time, my goal is to conduct all these events in a very smooth and without any blemish.
On managing the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli situations when they had come under the scanner following the Australia tour
We have not managed anybody. We have not taken Rohit or Virat or any individual. Whatever we have done, is in the general interest of the players, general interest of the institution. And we have set up some rules which is applicable for all persons who are involved. Be it the support staff, be it the logistic manager, be it the captain, be it the support staff or the coaches.