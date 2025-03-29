INTERVIEW: Same rules apply to everybody, says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

It was unanimously decided that Guwahati will host the second Test between India and South Africa from 22nd to 26th of November, 2025. The people of Assam are also waiting to see a Test match in Guwahati in the month of November.

On the agenda was also to finalise the venues of the ensuing women's ICC World Cup. So five venues were selected and Guwahati got the nod to host a few of the matches. Guwahati will come up in a big way in the international scenario. Till now Guwahati or Northeastern states have not hosted any Test match. So this will be a big event for the North-east.

On how it will help in the development of sport in the region

I recently requested all North-eastern states including Tripura and Assam to start an under-14 tournament for the boys. So that all the young cricketers can come together and play. This will help them get ready for BCCI domestic cricket circuit which starts at under-16. From 19th of April 2025, a North-eastern tournament with eight states will begin. The six new members along with Tripura and Assam will participate in the under-14 inter-state tournament. This will start a new journey for the development of cricket in Northeastern states. That will be a gamechanger.

On how playing sport can help in sport administration

It helps a lot because as a player I know what are the shortfalls, what are the lacunas, what are the difficulties players face when they are playing. My playing time was definitely much earlier — in the 80s and 90s. There were problems faced by players at that point of time. So far as Assam is concerned I can understand. More or less, some problems are there nowadays in the other states as well. So, being an administrator when I know the difficulties of the player, it is always easy for the administrator to know the problem and find solutions. For a doctor, the first thing is to diagnose well. Then giving the solution, giving the prescription of the medicines is quite easy. So, that is the way it has helped me to be an administrator. It is a win-win situation being a sportsperson and an administrator at the same time.