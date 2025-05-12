Virat Kohli, the pied piper of Indian cricket

All cameras were on him. Not a moment was missed, not a gesture was unnoticed. He would be standing in the slips, reacting to every ball, celebrating every wicket like it was his, frustrated after every play and miss like it was life or death.

While doing all this, he also made every fan, Indian or otherwise, feel what he felt, go through the emotions he went through. The Indian contingent was egged on while words and gestures were exchanged with the Australians. Kohli even imitated Cameron Bancroft moment from 2018 to show he got no sandpaper in his pockets. It is the relationship he has always had with fans, especially in Australia from the time he showed the finger.

That is how Kohli always has been. From that Australia tour in 2011, every single time he took the field in a Test match, Kohli engaged with the crowd like no one else. He made them feel like they were a part of what was happening on the field. They would respond in such a way that fans often became the non-playing member of the Indian Test team.

For an average fan who is there for the sheer emotion of supporting their team, Kohli was the poster boy who brought them to the stands in red-ball cricket. Between 2015 and 2021, when he was captaining the Indian team, Kohli kept the fans invested in Test cricket. He gave them memories to cherish forever. If the cricketing field was the theatre of drama, the former Indian captain was the conductor who had the pulse of the people. He made them sing to his tunes.