'Open' Shubman Gill allows Gujarat Titans to be at their best

CHENNAI: Shubman Gill's performances as Gujarat Titans skipper this season has captured the imagination of many in cricketing circles. He has brought the best out of his team-mates, with the likes of B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore putting up good numbers.
In his first year as captain, the Titans finished eighth in 2024. It was the first time since inception in 2022 that the franchise had missed on a play-off spot.
Being more open to his players' suggestions and to switch between batter and captain are few of his key lessons from last year. That has come to fruition this season, with the Titans securing their play-off spot, and, if results go their way, a top-two finish.
His middle-order colleague Shahrukh Khan, felt it was Gill's 'openness' that stood out from his other leadership aspects. "He has really grown as a captain," he said in a media interaction on Tuesday. "He is somebody who is really open for suggestions. It doesn't happen regularly with a lot of players where a captain is open for suggestions. No matter what he is thinking on the field, the other players suggest a few things and he is very open to it," he added.
He also stressed the importance of that characteristic in leading the team to victories. "He might go ahead with his plans, but to listen is an art in itself. And he is really good at it. And as a captain, his success has been remarkable," he stated.
Gill's marshalling of his bowlers has impressed the 29-year old batter. "The way he is handling Rashid Khan... if he falters a bit, he knows what to tell him. It's the same with the bowlers like Rabada and the Indian bowlers (Mohammed Siraj and Purple cap-holder Krishna). Even when Sai bowls as well, I walk in sometimes, just cross them when they are at the top of the run-up. And the conversations are so smooth and so clear," he added.
That shows in Gill's constant running up and down the field to advise his bowlers. Near dismissal? Back his bowlers with a comforting pat. A delivery smashed to the fence or beyond? Make signs to the bowler in getting his line right. A dropped catch? Get their chins up. He's been the epitome of positive energy.
Gill's approach to back his players has brought the best out of Kishore, who has delivered with wickets. Krishna is having the time of his life, and Siraj, on more than a few instances, has looked dangerous.
Maintaining the players' morale in adverse situations is something Gill has done exceptionally well. Take the thrilling win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6. Amidst their chase of the revised target of 147 in a rain-affected game, a sense of frustration ensued in the dugout. It was Gill who helped with doing away with it, by acknowledging their contributions, which according to him, made a big difference. "It is games like these (v Mumbai) that get you through, in a tournament like IPL," Gill had said in the post-match interview.
That he was groomed amid comfortable league campaigns and two final appearances (2022 and 2023), makes this trait of acknowledging their contributions more unique.
It is to be seen whether Gill continues his purple patch as skipper. It will also add to his burgeoning credentials as he's also touted to be part of the leadership group in a big way with respect to the national team. With Virat Kohli's announcement, Gill, already recognised as the prince, is the natural heir.
Delivering Gujarat's second title in four years will further solidify that status.