Sports ministry hikes athletes' diet charges, doubles coaches' salaries

BOTH athletes and coaches will see a considerable hike in their dietary allocations and salaries respectively with the sports ministry revising the Scheme of Assistance to the national sports federations on Thursday.

Under the revised norms, diet charges for senior sportspersons in national camps have been increased from Rs 690 to Rs 1000 per day per athlete. For juniors, it has been increased from Rs 480 to Rs 850 per day per athlete.

Besides, the ministry has also made a provision for the additional diet allowances for certain sports disciplines where it is felt that the diet charges are not sufficient to meet the energy requirements of the athletes for heavy and middleweight power events endurance, sprints, low weight power events, and skill events. Not only this, a dietary allowance of Rs 10,000 per month to each of the probable group athlete will be paid for non-camp days, so that these athletes are not deprived of proper diet during non-camp days.

In its bid to attract top coaches for various disciplines, the ministry has also decided to hike their salaries by 50 per cent. As per the revision, the chief national coach, who used to receive Rs 5 lakh per month, will now get Rs 7.5 lakh per month. For other coaches, it has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh monthly.