India vs England: The No 4 conundrum

EVEN as chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-member squad for the five-Test series in England and answered several questions on Saturday, there were a few that he had left to the newly named captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir to decide. And it was understandable. There was no reason why Agarkar or India had to spell out their batting order three weeks before the first Test in Leeds.

One of the questions was about who will bat at No 4. In many ways, it has been a legacy position of sorts for Indian cricket. And with good reason. From the time Sachin Tendulkar walked out at No 4 against Australia during his maiden tour Down Under in 1992, the position has predominantly been held by two people. First it was Tendulkar and then, former India captain Virat Kohli. Unless there were tactical calls or injuries or exigent circumstances, by and large, the aforementioned duo had made the position their own, carrying forward the legacy.

Which is why, at this point, the majority opening, seems to be the case of Gill dropping himself down to No 4 with B Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran coming in at No 3. And it makes sense considering Gill batted a fair bit in the middle-order before becoming a Test opener for India. It would allow him to come at a time when the sideways movement has reduced and also lead from the front with the bat by holding the batting line-up together.