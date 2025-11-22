Kuldeep's mastery make it even stevens on Day 1

GUWAHATI: At first glance, the bare basics of the scoreboard — South Africa 247/6 in 81.5 overs — tells you something about the day's play. The visitors batted first, some of them got starts but failed to convert and the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the visitors on a good first day deck for batting. It was, in a nutshell, an even day's play with both sides carrying enough happiness as well as regret.

But on days like Saturday, when Guwahati became the 30th venue to host Test cricket in the country, the scoreboard doesn't even begin to tell the story of how the action unfolded. On an unhurried day of red-ball cricket where batters were rewarded for their patience and punished for impatience, one spinner stood tall to ensure the hosts had their noses in front when bad light intervened.

India have so often seen their spinners run through opposition teams in these parts for well over a decade. So this is all supposed to be normal but there's still some getting used to Kuldeep Yadav's bewitching genius at work.

For one, it's cooler when a wristspinner is the one picking up wickets. When you add the prefix 'left-arm' to that, it becomes borderline illegal. That feeling is may be because a left-arm wristspinner in red-ball cricket is the stuff of unicorns, something straight out of fantasy. All Test playing teams employ finger-spinners, a few have right-arm wrist-spin but the left-arm wrist-spin is the hardest skill to pick up in the game because one person is marrying two of the rarest things in the game -- a southpaw picking up wrist-spin -- and running with it.