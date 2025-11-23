KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODIs

From the larger viewpoint, the focus will once again remain on Rohit and Virat Kohli and how they go about their business. While chief selector Ajit Agarkar and team management have reiterated that every series is not a trial for them, the two senior batters know one bad series will lead to questions about their future. They set that aside with consistent performance Down Under even though India lost the series, and will be keen to get going at home and make a statement.

For Rahul, who has been India's go-to man when in trouble, it is yet another opportunity for him to do his bit as he always has done in the past. The last time he captained was in an ODI series against South Africa away from home shortly after the World Cup in 2023 and led them to a 2-1 win. These three matches are a chance for him to make a mark as a captain on the field, especially considering the fact that he is India's first-choice keeper and No 5 in the format.

The interesting aspect about this squad is presence of the two young left-handers — Jaiswal and Varma. The former has been waiting for a chance at the top and the team management will want him to do well considering the fact that the WC is two years away. The latter, who has the backing of head coach Gautam Gambhir and has done well in T20Is, too will backed to the hilt as the team management prefers left-handers and he is someone looked at as one for the future. How these two left-handers go could play a part in the way the team looks come the New Zealand ODIs before the T20 World Cup.