Champions Trophy 2025: Relief. Redemption. Rahul

CHENNAI: When KL Rahul said he was s***ing himself — in conversation with the broadcaster after the final in the middle at the Dubai International Stadium, he was being serious. Not in the literal sense, but mentally. For he knows what it feels to not hold his own in a summit clash. He knows what it is like to go into a shell and watch a global title fall through his hands.

He had been there before. In fact, on multiple occasions. As replacement opener in the 2019 Men's ODI World Cup semifinal, as the opener in 2021 and 2022 Men's T20 World Cup and more recently as middle-order keeper-batter at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the dreaded afternoon of November 19, 2023. While every single one of them would have hurt, the last one perhaps was the most painful. If he was given a chance to go back and change one thing, the thing that he regrets the most, it would be that evening where he struggled to get going and made 66 of 107 balls.

He admitted as much in a conversation with R Ashwin for the latter's YouTube channel. "The first thing that comes to my mind is the finals in Ahmedabad against Australia 2023. I was just stuck in that moment of whether I take down Mitchell Starc..., it was reversing, he was bowling from a difficult angle for me to attack him... I was just stuck in between whether to attack or just play him and then take a chance on the other side. And in that confusion ended up nicking the ball and getting out at a crucial time. I felt like if I had continued that innings and gone on to play the rest of the 12 overs or whatever was left, we could have probably had 30-40 runs more and we could have probably had a World Cup in our hands. That's something I'll regret," he would say.