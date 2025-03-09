Rohit Sharma, a massive hit as captain leads cultural change in Indian cricket

CHENNAI: When Rohit Sharma was given the keys to India's cricketing kingdom following a below-par 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, it came with a significant caveat. Make them a serial (and a serious) winning machine at ICC events. Everything else could take a back seat. Sharma was identified as the man for this particular mission for multiple reasons but his successes with Mumbai Indians carried significant heft. You get all the resources, no questions asked. Give us the trophies those resources demand. You may be richer than God but if there's nothing to show for those riches, what's the point of all those riches in the first place?

So, the opener, the owner of more daddies in world cricket in the 50-over format than any other batter, decided to change. His very precise style of leadership is all about clear communication, 4K clarity and more importantly, getting everyone onside with his vision. Henri Fayol, one of the fathers of management, put forth the value of esprit de corps (team spirit) and Sharma practised it. Tough love was no-no. He was the captain and he believed in setting the tone, taking accountability and owning his decisions. Like he did at Bengaluru after his team were bowled out for 46 on the second morning against the Kiwis after opting to bat first on a grey morning. In a wild departure from a lot of previous captains, he fronted up at the press conference and owned it. Hence, it's not difficult to see why this batch of players are prepared to break open a bank vault for him.

His leadership style also involved him taking one for the team — think Ron Weasley playing wizard's chess in the Philosopher's Stone to make it easier for Harry Potter. One of ODI cricket's great openers had, almost overnight, decided to become a sort of Shahid Afridi like figure at the top.