Amdavad officially awarded 2030 Commonwealth Games

CHENNAI: Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad) has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Glasgow on Wednesday. The CWG will return to India for the first time since 2010 when New Delhi hosted the event.
In addition to confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also confirmed that 15-17 sports will feature at Amdavad 2030.
The sports under consideration are: Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon and Wrestling.
The Amdavad 2030 team will work closely with Commonwealth Sport and the International Federation community to shape a dynamic and exciting sport programme with strong local resonance and global appeal. This will follow Commonwealth Sport’s recently concluded Sport Programme Review which outlines the sports which will feature at the Commonwealth Games: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball and Boxing. The process to finalise the remainder of the programme will start next month, and the full Centenary Games line-up will be announced next year.
Dr, PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India said: “We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress.”
Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport said: "India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I'm delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health."