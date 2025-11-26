Amdavad officially awarded 2030 Commonwealth Games

CHENNAI: Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad) has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Glasgow on Wednesday. The CWG will return to India for the first time since 2010 when New Delhi hosted the event.

In addition to confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also confirmed that 15-17 sports will feature at Amdavad 2030.

The sports under consideration are: Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon and Wrestling.

The Amdavad 2030 team will work closely with Commonwealth Sport and the International Federation community to shape a dynamic and exciting sport programme with strong local resonance and global appeal. This will follow Commonwealth Sport’s recently concluded Sport Programme Review which outlines the sports which will feature at the Commonwealth Games: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball and Boxing. The process to finalise the remainder of the programme will start next month, and the full Centenary Games line-up will be announced next year.