Edges, wickets and wobble seam: West Indies get the full Siraj experience

AHMEDABAD: The last time Mohammad Siraj turned out in India creams, he delivered a near virtuoso spell to help the visitors to a bum-clenching final day win at The Oval over England on a gloomy August morning.

Since that day in London, Siraj has seen his national team-mates either win the Asia Cup or turn out for various sides in the Duleep Trophy. It didn't come as any surprise when the pacer didn't feature in the UAE. He had played in the T20 World Cup in 2024 but his presence in the shortest form had always come with a caveat. So, there was just a shrug when the likes of Arshdeep Singh were preferred.

In the longest format though, the Hyderabadi pacer remains the go-to option as long as you discount Jasprit Bumrah. After turning out for the India 'A' side against a visiting Australian outfit in Lucknow, Siraj was back at it against West Indies on Thursday morning.

There's something arresting about watching Siraj, his readily identifiable golden retriever energy masking his other attributes. Give him the new ball and he can extract movement challenging both edges irrespective of the batting type. He will pitch the ball up and the opposition will likely score a few boundaries but the good thing about him is he will not shirk from doing what is asked of him.

He can be a bit of a goldilocks bowler — the conditions needing to create a perfect storm — but that's kind of missing the point. It's all part of the Siraj experience. On Thursday morning and afternoon, sandwiched by the break for lunch, the sparse holiday crowd were treated to the full Siraj adventure.

Deliveries jagging away off the seam, balls taking both edges, plays and misses and, yes, some overpitched ones being driven down the ground.

Bumrah may have opened proceedings with the new ball but it was Siraj's triple burst in his first spell that put the hosts in the driving seat after they lost the toss on a morning with some forecast of rain.

If his first wicket was a bit of a nothing short to a regulation ball — a leg-side strangle — there was nothing fluky about the nature of his second wicket. Brandon King, a soul of a white-ball batter trapped in red-ball gear, had already hit the seamer for two fours, including one very stylist cut in front of square.

The 31-year-old, a lot of experience under his belt these days, had already switched to wobble seam to try and switch it up. He kept bringing the ball back as he tried to target King's loose defences. One wobble seam ball pitched on length, came back a fraction before removing the middle peg.