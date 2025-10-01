Team India takes fresh guard at home

An equal chance for batters?

When the new captain was asked what brand of cricket they would like to play in India, he said a 'hard, grinding one'. "We are looking to play some hard, grinding cricket," the No. 4 said during the pre-match press conference. "Over the past few years, if you see the Test matches, they haven't got to five days. So what we are looking to do is play some good, hard cricket.

"All the Test matches that we played in England went pretty deep [all five Tests went into the fifth day]. And I think what you can expect from us is good, hard, grinding cricket and we won't be looking for any easy options. And I think we have the skills to dominate in any kind of situation and the kind of talent we have in the team, we can turn around from any situation, so that's what we will be looking to play."

The wickets against New Zealand did favour spin. Even otherwise, decks in India have generally been low, slow with purchase available for the slow bowlers. It has resulted in some below par averages — Gill himself has felt it after returning an average of 26.3 after his first six matches in India before enjoying an uptick in fortunes — but the management were fine with reduced returns for batters as they kept going for wins.

That whole template could change in this cycle. Gill didn't explicitly say it but did suggest that they would like to play on wickets which offers something to both bat and ball. "I can't speak about the conversations before I came, but we would be looking to play on wickets that offer (something) to both the batters and to the bowlers," he said. "But, having said that, any team that comes to India, the challenge is the spin and reverse swing. These are the two things that, if teams can play spin well and if they can challenge the reverse swing, they are going to get good success. So keeping these challenges in mind, you'd be looking to play on wickets that offer (something) to the batters and the bowlers."