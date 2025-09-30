West Indies are in India; it could be the last time they play Tests in or against India. Here's why

If it comes to pass in the next year or so — the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) finishes in 2027 with no agreement yet on the way forward post that with respect to bilateral red-ball cricket — the SENAI countries will likely be at the top-table. The fate of the others, including the West Indies, have been up in the air but they are likely to be clubbed with the likes of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland in the second tier.

When they were bowled out for 27 against the visiting Australians in August, it prompted a lot of soul-searching and angst — words frequently associated with cricket in the Caribbean this century — with the board inviting the likes of Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara to chart a blueprint. The former said that the West Indies would be in danger of remaining in tier-2 for the 'next 100 years'. He also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to give 'special dispensation'. "To me," he had said, "it’s not right. We have to stand up. We have to go to the ICC and ask for special dispensation. Because when we were in the ascendancy, and we were playing so well, everyone wanted to play with us.

"We were playing Australia very often, with England very often, and when we went to Pakistan or India, getting millions of people (to the grounds). We need to get a better share of the pie, because we were the cash cows for a long time. And we need to get some of that. I am hoping the board follows up on that recommendation where we can be adequately given the money that is needed."