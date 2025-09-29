Asia Cup: India-Pak stand off, no trophy presentation and the aftermath

As per protocol, Naqvi was the designated person to hand over the winners' title, something the BCCI would have known at least 24 hours in advance. While there was some tension in the air, nobody could have predicted what was about to happen as soon as Rinku Singh hit the winning runs in the final late on Sunday night.



Even as the Pakistan players trudged off the field of play and into the comforts of the dressing room, the vast majority of the Indian team hung around and posed for photos. The wait continued. On air, the commentators were struggling to identify the reasons for the delay. On the field of play, Naqvi was on the stage but it had become clear that there would be no rapprochement. Even if the India captain Suryakumar Yadav had no problems in shaking Naqvi's hand in a pre-tournament sit-down, the last two weeks had shown that this would be a new normal.



Even as the awkwardness filtered through on TV screens, Simon Doull, the MC, announced that the Indian team wouldn't be collecting the trophy 'tonight' (Sunday).



"At the press conference, Yadav said: "I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket, started following cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy, that too a hard-earned one," he said. "I feel we deserved it. I can't say anything more, I've summed it up really well. If you tell me about trophies, my trophies are sitting in the dressing room, all the 14 guys with me, the support staff, those are the real trophies throughout this journey in the Asia Cup."



.