Kuldeep, Tilak guide India to ninth Asia Cup title vs Pakistan

CHENNAI: Shivam Dube had just been dismissed, trying to smash Faheem Ashraf into the stands. India needed 10 off eight balls to beat Pakistan in the final and Dube went for the glory. As he took the long walk back, India were five down, bringing in Rinku Singh — a batter playing his first match of the tournament — to the middle.

Their hope, here, was Tilak Varma, who was settled and had a fifty next to his name. India trusted the left-hander from Hyderabad to get the ten runs needed off Haris Rauf. He started anxiously with an attempted lap, but off the second ball came the shot that all but sealed the contest and title — a whack into the deep midwicket stands from the meat of the bat. From thereon, it was just a formality with India needing two runs off four balls. Rinku, on the first ball he faced in the tournament, finished off in style.

India have beaten Pakistan by five wickets to win the Asia Cup in Dubai. Tilak, the man of the moment, leapt in the air and let out a roar. He knew what was at stake and what it meant. He came in at the fall of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, watched Shubman Gill fall, but remained calm. Tilak, first with Sanju Samson, and then with Dube, built partnerships, kept India in the chase, before winning the tournament for India.