India middle order among runs ahead of Asia Cup final

CHENNAI: When Abhishek Sharma was caught at deep square leg by Kamindu Mendis in the eighth over against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s on Friday, the team management led by head coach Gautam Gambhir might have been thinking on how the middle order would fare, especially after dismissals of the top three including Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. In India’s perfect campaign so far, it was Sharma and Gill who have scored most of India’s runs and in two of the five games, played a key role in chasing down the targets. This also meant the middle order did not get enough time in the middle as they would have wanted.

The inconsequential game against Sri Lanka was the perfect opportunity for them to get their much needed gametime and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson along with Tilak Varma made the most of the opportunity by adding 66 runs for the fourth wicket in Dubai — the first fifty or above partnership between two Indian batters where neither Sharma or Gill was involved. Samson departed but Varma along with all-rounder Axar Patel made sure India breach the 200-run mark, a first for any team in the tournament. The only blip could have been Hardik Pandya, who has had a rather inconsistent tournament with the bat so far, as he once again failed to reach the double figures, his third in the event.

Before Friday’s match, Suryakumar and Co got to bat 20 overs only twice in their five games — against Oman and Bangladesh — and this might have also contributed to the inconsistency of their middle order.