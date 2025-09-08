Samson should be left alone as an opener, says Shastri

However, after enjoying a period of certainty in the squad as an opener, Samson's place is once again becoming a point of debate. With the addition of Jitesh to the team, after his performances in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru this year, and the induction of Gill as vice captain, Samson's position, both as a opener as well keeper, looks to be in jeopardy. Former India captain Ravi Shastri reckons that taking Samson out will be difficult. "Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Shubman Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as an opener," he said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters for the Asia Cup.

In the spin department, the place of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be deliberated. Both boast similar averages and economy rates, while the former has been playing T20Is since 2017. Considering the form, and the backing received from the team management, Varun is likely to start ahead of the wrist spinner who had been warming the bench throughout the tour of England. Varun starred against England at home earlier this year, where he scalped 14 wickets in five T20Is, striking at 7.7, his best so far. The 33-year-old from Tamil Nadu is known for his multi-pronged approach, keeping the batters on their toes.