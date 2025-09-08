Samson should be left alone as an opener, says Shastri

CHENNAI: Balance will be the key word in India's three-week long Asia Cup campaign starting Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates. With the squad filled with names who have excellent numbers in the format, the think-tank are left with healthy headaches across departments.
Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, newly inducted T20 vice captain Shubman Gill, and the spin department, to name a few, are some of the questions in front of India captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.
Going by the recent trend, this team management likes batting depth, and with varied bowling options to choose from. Ever since Gambhir took over as head coach, he has employed that model to the Indian T20 setup, seeing success in 13 of 15 T20I fixtures. India's combination in this format under Gambhir has often had eight batters, including two or three all rounders, and three front line bowlers.
However, after enjoying a period of certainty in the squad as an opener, Samson's place is once again becoming a point of debate. With the addition of Jitesh to the team, after his performances in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru this year, and the induction of Gill as vice captain, Samson's position, both as a opener as well keeper, looks to be in jeopardy. Former India captain Ravi Shastri reckons that taking Samson out will be difficult. "Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Shubman Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as an opener," he said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters for the Asia Cup.
In the spin department, the place of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be deliberated. Both boast similar averages and economy rates, while the former has been playing T20Is since 2017. Considering the form, and the backing received from the team management, Varun is likely to start ahead of the wrist spinner who had been warming the bench throughout the tour of England. Varun starred against England at home earlier this year, where he scalped 14 wickets in five T20Is, striking at 7.7, his best so far. The 33-year-old from Tamil Nadu is known for his multi-pronged approach, keeping the batters on their toes.
With all rounder Axar Patel in the fray, his spot in the team is almost certain. This leaves one spot for a third spinner or an extra batter. The conditions according to latest reports will be nothing like how it was in the Champions Trophy. With grass covers, the pitches will have better carry to the keeper and will come on to the bat nicely. With long summer days, the start time is pushed back to 6.30 pm local time (8.00pm IST) which also brings dew and moisture into play and may favour teams that bowl first. Kuldeep's contention may lie on Suryakumarand Gambhir's decision on either increasing batting depth with adding a finisher like Rinku Singh, or play Kuldeep to make the most out of the conditions.
Shastri reckons that their selections will depend on the conditions and balance. "The spinners will come in big demand in the UAE considering the heat during August and September. We need both wrist spin as well as finger spin. India has that luxury, and they will all come in handy depending on the conditions," the former India head coach said.