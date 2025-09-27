Asia Cup: More than just a finale as India face Pakistan

CHENNAI: In every build-up to India-Pakistan cricket match, the narrative has always tended to be familiar. The biggest stage; it couldn't get any better than this… the list goes on. More often than not, the contests have ended up being one-sided, diluting the narrative and therefore, the tension in the build-up towards the match.

This Asia Cup, however, is different. Although the rivalry aspect may still heavily favour India, one can feel the heat in the air every time the two teams face off, largely for non-cricketing reasons. A lot has happened off the field than on it in the last three weeks or so as India beat Pakistan twice before getting ready to meet them again in the final.

From the handshake gate to not attending press conference to Indian captain dedicating the win to the armed forces and Pahalgam terror attack victims to Sahibzada Farhan's gun-fire celebrations and Haris Rauf's antics on the field, ACC and PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi’s social media posts have all added to the tension - and a rather unpleasant drama and anxious feeling - in the air.