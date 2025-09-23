India at Asia Cup: the Bumrah Equation

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah was walking back to his bowling mark with a wry smile on his face. He had just watched Shubman Gill drop Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf in the deep on the fifth ball of the penultimate over in their Super 4 clash.

It had been that kind of a day. The ace pacer had gone for 34 runs in his first three overs — all in the powerplay — before finishing with 0/45. It was the most runs he had ever given in a T20 powerplay and only the fourth time he finished with more than ten runs per over in a full spell. For any other bowler, it was just a bad day out. Not Bumrah; he is not like any other bowler. Bumrah going for as many runs as he did and not taking any wickets is an anomaly.

However, there is one common thing when it comes to Bumrah at this Asia Cup. Unlike before, India has been front-loading him in the powerplay, bowling at least three overs with the new ball. This is not how Bumrah is usually used. He used to bowl one or two overs up front and come back later to bowl in the second half of the innings.