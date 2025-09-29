BCCI pushes for Pakistan minister Naqvi's ouster from ACC after he walks away with Asia Cup trophy

The BCCI is set to file a 'very strong protest' at the upcoming ICC meeting in November over an incident involving Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who allegedly walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it in Dubai.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended the Indian team’s stance, stating that India could not receive the trophy from someone “waging a war against the country.”

“So far as the trophy is concerned, India cannot take the trophy from the person who is waging a war against our country,” Saikia said.

“We have taken a decision not to accept the trophy, but that does not allow the gentleman to take away the trophy and the medals to his hotel.”

Calling Naqvi’s actions 'unexpected' and 'very childish in nature,' Saikia confirmed the board will raise the matter formally at the ICC meeting in Dubai.

Naqvi, who currently heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was present during the post-match ceremony following India’s dominant five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 earned him the Player of the Match award.