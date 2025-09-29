BCCI pushes for Pakistan minister Naqvi's ouster from ACC after he walks away with Asia Cup trophy

The BCCI is set to file a 'very strong protest' at the upcoming ICC meeting in November over an incident involving Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who allegedly walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it in Dubai.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended the Indian team’s stance, stating that India could not receive the trophy from someone “waging a war against the country.”
“So far as the trophy is concerned, India cannot take the trophy from the person who is waging a war against our country,” Saikia said.
“We have taken a decision not to accept the trophy, but that does not allow the gentleman to take away the trophy and the medals to his hotel.”
Calling Naqvi’s actions 'unexpected' and 'very childish in nature,' Saikia confirmed the board will raise the matter formally at the ICC meeting in Dubai.
Naqvi, who currently heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was present during the post-match ceremony following India’s dominant five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.
Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 earned him the Player of the Match award.
Saikia lauded the Indian team’s performance throughout the tournament.
“India won all the seven matches, three in the group stage, three in the Super Four, and the final. Out of these, India defeated Pakistan 3-0. This is a big victory and a big-time cricket achievement for the country,” he said.
Amid criticism over India’s participation in a tournament involving Pakistan, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, Saikia clarified that the BCCI strictly followed government policy.
“When it is a bilateral tournament, India is not going to play against Pakistan or any other hostile country, and the BCCI has been doing it for the last 12 to 15 years,” he explained.
“Now the government has said that in multinational tournaments, like the Asia Cup, where many countries are involved, Indian teams must participate.”
“Otherwise, our other games will suffer, or the federation will be banned by international bodies. So we followed the policy of the central government and participated, despite some protests from certain quarters.”
“Today, with this handsome win over Pakistan and the thumping victory of 3-0, I am sure we will bring a lot of happiness to our people. The country is really proud of the performance of the Indian cricket team,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)